NFL Rumors: 4 Brian Burns landing spots if Panthers let him walk
The Carolina Panthers would be making a massive mistake if they choose to let pass rusher Brian Burns walk away, but if he does, there are plenty of suitors for his services
Baltimore Ravens
Right now, the Baltimore Ravens are in a tough predicament when it comes to Justin Madubuike, and frankly, they may be prepared to either keep No. 92 or lose him to someone in free agency. Regardless, the Ravens will be looking for a pass-rusher and Brian Burns may be the right person for the team to invest in and add along to a defense that was among the top ranked units in the league last season.
Baltimore is coming off a home AFC Championship loss to Kansas City and while the defense did their job, the offense was a disaster and it is possible that Baltimore will look to address that side of the ball. But, without a good pass rush, the AFC North could swing back in favor of Cincinnati. Pittsburgh still needs a quarterback and the Browns? That's a debate for another day.
The Ravens need someone to help continue the legacy of great defense, and Brian Burns, though not an All-time great or anything of that matter, would be an instant upgrade for the team while keeping the roots of greatness alive in that town. Plus, like Steve Smith Sr, Burns would be the second Panther to go Baltimore and have instant success. If it works in the past, why not try it again?