NFL Rumors: 4 Brian Burns landing spots if Panthers let him walk
The Carolina Panthers would be making a massive mistake if they choose to let pass rusher Brian Burns walk away, but if he does, there are plenty of suitors for his services
Las Vegas Raiders
In case anyone hasn't been paying attention, the Kansas City Chiefs just won their second consecutive Super Bowl, and Patrick Mahomes is living large. But, even Superman has a weakness, and in the case of No. 15, it's pressure. See Super Bowl LV as an example. Forget about the excuses of a bad O-Line as the Kingdom likes to screech about, relentless pressure from a defense can hinder any offense.
So what does that have to do with the Raiders? Last we checked, they have someone named Maxx Crosby, who is as effective as getting to the quarterback than anyone. But he needs help. Why not add Burns to the mix and also create more uncertainty for the Chiefs? Even if they beat the Raiders, they would still have to deal with the pass rush, and the same goes for the Chargers and Broncos, whose style of offenses also have the potential to struggle when facing premier pass rush duos.
If Las Vegas wants any chance of being an effective and dangerous team, they need more impact players and what they have right now is not enough. Adding Burns would be a step in the right direction, and it would give coach Antonio Pierce more firepower to send the dogs at the quarterback. Pierce saw what a great defense could do to win a Super Bowl (2007 vs Patriots), so why not give him as many pieces like that as possible to work with?