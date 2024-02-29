NFL Rumors: 4 Brian Burns landing spots if Panthers let him walk
The Carolina Panthers would be making a massive mistake if they choose to let pass rusher Brian Burns walk away, but if he does, there are plenty of suitors for his services
Last season, the Carolina Panthers finished with the worst record in the NFL, and pass rusher Brian Burns was outwardly disappointed with the lack of success. It's a possibility he and the Panthers can't patch things up.
Despite drafting former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young No. 1 overall last season, the Panthers still earned the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, but that pick now belongs to Chicago because of the trade that sent DJ Moore to the Windy City as part of the compensation.
What does that now mean for Brian Burns? From an outsider's perspective, there is a chance the former first-round pick out of Florida State will look towards different pastures in hopes of finding victories. The good news is that there are plenty of teams that will gladly open their checkbooks and bank accounts to ensure that Burns comes onto their team and makes a difference.
46 sacks and two Pro Bowl nods during his stint in Carolina is quite respectable considering how moribund the Panthers have been since their appearance in Super Bowl 50. So, who is willing to get Burns on their roster if the Panthers choose to let him walk? Let's see four squads that have the right mindset.
Chicago Bears
Would it not be hilarious if the Bears were to not only steal D.J. Moore from Carolina, but also pay up to acquire Brian Burns to team up alongside Montez Sweat and form a formidable pass rush duo? After all, in the NFL, there is no such thing as not enough pass rushers. But aside from the jokes, it actually makes sense for the Bears as it pertains to building their roster.
Outside of Sweat, there is no true edge threat on the Bears and frankly, without pressure from the defensive line, the scheme that Matt Eberflus chooses to run will not work. Burns can get pressure and with offenses now having to worry about both Sweat and Burns, the Bears could potentially make some noise in the division, and their offense also benefits, particularly with more scoring chances provided the defense gives them better field position.
If Burns is signed, the Bears can focus all their attention towards their offense and offensive line for whatever quarterback they choose to go forward with, whether it be Justin Fields, Caleb Williams, etc. This move makes sense for Ryan Poles and co. They want to build through the draft, but they also want to load up in the trenches. This move would coincide with that, and give Chicago a real fighting chance at going after the division that is currently run by the Lions.