NFL Rumors: 4 Christian Wilkins landing spots if Dolphins let him walk
2. Arizona Cardinals
Jonathan Gannon’s debut season in the desert was hardly a success. As was the case in 2022, the Cardinals won only four games. The former defensive coordinator of the Eagles put a spunky product on the field. However, the side of the ball that is his forte struggled mightily. When you are dead last in the NFL in rushing defense, any and all help on the inside of the defensive front is helpful.
Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis’s unit surrendered a disappointing 143.2 yards per game on the ground. All told, Cardinals’ defenders limited only three opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing, and each of those foes ran for at least 90 yards. Teams certainly knew how to exploit this weakness. In fact, the only game in which Rallis’s defense didn’t face at least 25 rushing attempts this past season was the Week 17 comeback win (23 attempts) over the Eagles at Philadelphia.
It goes without saying that Gannon’s club could use plenty of help on both sides of the ball. Arizona finished 26th in the league in scoring, and only the Washington Commanders (518) gave up more points (455). With a steady diet of the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, the Rams’ Kyren Williams, and the Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker III, the Cardinals could obviously use Christian Wilkins’s services.