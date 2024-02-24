NFL Rumors: 4 Christian Wilkins landing spots if Dolphins let him walk
3. New York Giants
Here’s another club that was gashed by opposing ground attacks in 2023, which has been a prevailing theme for Big Blue. The New York Giants have been heading in the opposite direction when it comes to stopping the run for too many years. In 2020, this club was ranked 10th in the NFL in this vital category. Since then, the team has been on a downward spiral that has seen them finish 25th, 27th, and 29th, respectively, in the league in rushing yards allowed per game.
Enter new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who held that title the past three seasons for Mike Vrabel’s club. The Tennessee Titans come off a rough 6-11 showing this past season, but Bowens’ defensive unit played respectable football and gave up only 30 offensive touchdowns. The Titans ranked 13th in the league vs. the run, this after finishing second in the league in this area in 2021 and number-one in ’22.
Giants’ defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is Pro Football Focus’ top-ranked interior defender. Only two players at his position (the Jets’ Quinnen Williams and the Panthers’ Derrick Browns) own higher grades when it comes to stifling the run. Pairing him with Christian Wilkins in the middle of Bowen’s defense could be a big step forward to addressing a longtime weakness.