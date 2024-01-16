NFL Rumors: 4 Nick Sirianni replacements the Eagles can tap to fix the mess in Philly
The bottom fell out beneath the Philadelphia Eagles 2023-24 season, and Nick Siranni deserves a lot of blame for that.
By Mark Powell
1. Eagles best option is to replace Nick Sirianni with Mike Vrabel
Mike Vrabel accomplished a lot in Tennessee without a capable quarterback. Ryan Tannehill was a nice find and performed admirably given his skill level. Yet, he was not Patrick Mahomes, nor Brady. Jalen Hurts could be that talented with the right offensive coaching staff around him.
Vrabel does not provide that, but he is one of the best motivators in the sports and has a proven track record with the Titans. If he can take that group to the edge of Super Bowl contention, just imagine what he's capable of with a quarterback he doesn't have to babysit. As Ryan Phillips of The Big Lead notes, Vrabel may very well be the best coaching candidate available, period:
"The Tennessee Titans made a big mistake letting Vrabel go and another team is going to be the lucky recipient of a fantastic coach. While Harbaugh and Belichick are the hottest names available, Vrabel might be the best coach. He has the kind of intensity Sirianni lacks and has been able to win with Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. Jalen Hurts would be a massive upgrade," Phillips writes.
Firing Vrabel, rather than receiving draft compensation or perhaps hearing him out, was a mistake by Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk. Given Vrabel's age and accomplishments he's the kind of head coach that -- if all goes well -- could remain with Philadelphia or any franchise for the next decade.
Vrabel is a leader of men and can keep the locker room in tact. He's exactly what the Eagles need to right the ship.