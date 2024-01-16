NFL Rumors: 4 Nick Sirianni replacements the Eagles can tap to fix the mess in Philly
The bottom fell out beneath the Philadelphia Eagles 2023-24 season, and Nick Siranni deserves a lot of blame for that.
By Mark Powell
2. Eagles could replace Nick Sirianni with the best head coach of all-time
The hoodie in Philly? While recent rumors suggest that Bill Belichick could head south to the Atlanta Falcons, or perhaps even out west to Las Vegas or Los Angeles, Philadelphia would provide the future Hall of Famer his best opportunity to win a Super Bowl without Tom Brady. In the end, that will define Belichick's legacy, even if he is considered the best coach ever.
Brady left New England and won in Tampa Bay, seemingly proving once and for all which of the pair really made the greatest impact while with the Patriots. New England struggled without Brady, so much so that Belichick and Robert Kraft eventually split.
The truth lies somewhere in the middle. Belichick does not play football, meaning he cannot win without a capable quarterback. One would expect him to pursue an opportunity where that is not a problem. Destinations like the Chargers and Eagles make the most sense, as both have established signal-callers in place. If the Dallas Cowboys fire Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones could come calling as well.
The sheer competition for Belichick makes this chase intimidating. His recent track record is also shaky. Yet, he's still the best head coach of all time. If Belichick is interested, Sirianni should start packing his bags now.