NFL Rumors: 4 Saquon Barkley landing spots that can revive RB's career
News came out that the New York Giants were not going to use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. With unrestricted free agency ahead of him, who could get the best out of the once-dominant running back?
By Nick Villano
4. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles failed last season. They looked like the biggest Super Bowl contender early in the season. Jalen Hurts was dominating the league. A.J. Brown looked like the best receiver out there. D'Andre Swift was playing his role well. The offense was hitting on all cylinders, even if there were issues on defense.
As the season came to a close, the Eagles' offensive issues matched the defensive ones. They only scored nine points in the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who aren't exactly a dominant defense in 2023. The Eagles fell apart, and it was in part the running game. Swift had 10 carries for 34 yards against the Bucs. Swift failed to rush for 100 yards since September.
The Eagles need a safety valve for Jalen Hurts. That can be a great rusher or an outlet close to the line of scrimmage on passing plays. That would be Barkley.
It only helps that this would severely hurt a division rival. Obviously, the Eagles are more concerned about the Dallas Cowboys, who won the division, and not the New York Giants. Still, it just tastes so sweet to see the rival's star player thriving in your offense. Barkley would be a fantastic addition to the Eagles offense, and it might be just what the Eagles need to be true Super Bowl contenders (along with some defensive upgrades).