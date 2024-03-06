NFL Rumors: 4 Saquon Barkley landing spots that can revive RB's career
News came out that the New York Giants were not going to use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. With unrestricted free agency ahead of him, who could get the best out of the once-dominant running back?
By Nick Villano
3. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers want to put 2023 in the rear-view mirror. They've done a good job doing it so far, moving on from Brandon Staley and replacing him with National Championship winner Jim Harbaugh. This new coach won't want to wait to compete. Harbaugh is joining the NFL to make the Chargers contenders today.
They already have an offense built for Austin Ekeler, who at his best is a pass-catching running back who helps with elite offensive talent. Barkley does that at the highest level. The Chargers would be lucky to add Barkley to an already-stacked offense led by Justin Herbert. With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams expected to return, it could make the Chargers a scary offense on the level of the other elite AFC teams.
There is one major issue here. The Chargers have no cap space. Sorry, the Chargers have almost $20 million more on the books than the salary cap allows. As of right now, there's no way they can afford Barkley.
There have been some wild rumors swirling around. Trading Khalil Mack, which has been widely speculated, would save them $23 million. Some even say they could trade Joey Bosa, which would open another $22 million. If either or both moves happen, the Chargers get some breathing room. It's still not enough to afford Barkley, but maybe they can keep making moves to fit him in.