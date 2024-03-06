NFL Rumors: 4 Saquon Barkley landing spots that can revive RB's career
News came out that the New York Giants were not going to use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. With unrestricted free agency ahead of him, who could get the best out of the once-dominant running back?
By Nick Villano
2. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans went from worst to first last season, winning the AFC South in 2023. DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud were both in their first year as leaders for the franchise. They were dominant, as Stroud won Rookie of the Year and Ryans was a Coach of the Year nominee. They even had Will Anderson Jr., who won Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The Texans have a foundation of stars that makes them scary for a long time. Players like Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and others haven't had their huge payday yet. That allows the Texans to pay a player like Barkley to make life easy on Stroud.
Devin Singletary was alright in Houston last season, but he's a free agent as well this offseason. Dameon Pearce proved he was not the answer in the backfield, so the Texans are going to spend their $70 million in cap space partially on the position. Why not go after the best player available?
It's not like Barkley is crazy old. He just turned 27 years old. The Texans are now the betting favorite to sign Barkley. Everything is pointing to that, and it might make the Texans an intriguing bet to win the AFC. Yes, this is still Patrick Mahomes' conference, but as we saw with the Bengals a few years ago, a team can upset them when they are on the upswing.