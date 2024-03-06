NFL Rumors: 4 Saquon Barkley landing spots that can revive RB's career
News came out that the New York Giants were not going to use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. With unrestricted free agency ahead of him, who could get the best out of the once-dominant running back?
By Nick Villano
Saquon Barkley is about to be a free man. The New York Giants will not use their franchise tag on the running back like they did last season, allowing him to walk to free agency and give him a chance to really test his market. Last season, Barkley wanted to sign a long-term deal. It didn't happen, and now the engine to that Giants offense is on his way out.
There are plenty of teams who would love to have Saquon Barkley. There are plenty of free-agent star running backs available this offseason. Guys like Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, and D'Andre Swift would all be really good for plenty of teams, including the Giants. However, Barkley is by far the best player at his position on the market. He's such a weapon both on the ground and in the air that he can change the dynamic of an offense.
There will be many teams courting Barkley, and the Giants will likely get priced out. Who would be the best fit for Barkely to get back to superstar status?
1. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings were our pick on the Top 30 Free Agents piece from last month. There, we mentioned how bad the Vikings' running game was last season, and Alexander Mattison probably wasn't getting another starting chance. They have an up-and-coming offense with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at receiver, and if they bring Kirk Cousins back, even better. They do need to figure out the QB position if Cousins leaves, so that's an issue, but it might make Barkley more important.
Honestly, Barkley would be incredibly important no matter who is the QB. Unless they somehow get Justin Fields (unlikely he stays within the division), no QB is going to be a star from day one (assuming Cousins needs time to recover from his Achilles tear). So, Barkley plays as a security blanket for any QB. He made Daniel Jones all of the money. Let him find a team that would appreciate him for his efforts.