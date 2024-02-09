Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
22. Saquon Barkley
Previous Team: New York Giants
Future Team: Minnesota Vikings
There would be more suspense for this if we didn’t reveal Derrick Henry to the Giants before this, but alas here we go. Saquon Barkley is going to leave “New York” (actually New Jersey) and sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Let’s take a ride on this journey to see how we get here.
The Giants are going to spend every waking moment saying they want to keep Barkley. However, Barkley has already spoken openly about other teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s not having those conversations if the Giants made it clear they were going to use the franchise tag on him again. To be fair, he’s said nice things about Daniel Jones, but we wouldn’t expect him to burn a bridge on the way out.
There are a lot of running backs available this offseason, but Barkley would be the best of the bunch. In fact, if this wasn’t an offseason with Henry, Jacobs, Ekeler, D’Andre Swift and others, Barkley is probably higher on this list. Anyway, there is one team that was hampered by a bad running game more than anyone.
The Minnesota Vikings were trying to overcome a poor start by Alexander Mattison all season. It was even more crucial when Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson got hurt. The Vikings somehow stayed in the race thanks to the rise of Jordan Addison and a great defensive effort, but the playoffs weren’t in the cards even with Jefferson returning. Despite his injury history, Barkley would be a great move for the Vikings to round out this offense. Now, they just need to find a quarterback.