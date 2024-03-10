NFL Rumors: 4 teams that should trade everything to move up for Drake Maye if he falls
There is new buzz that Drake Maye could fall down draft boards behind J.J. McCarthy. Here are four teams that must do whatever's necessary to trade up to draft Maye.
By Scott Rogust
3. Vikings need a quarterback, and Drake Maye has a link to their coaching staff
The Minnesota Vikings knew this day would potentially come, but they are in need to find their quarterback of the future.
Kirk Cousins, who has been the starting quarterback for the Vikings since 2018, is an unrestricted free agent and the top signal-caller available. It is entirely possible that Minnesota will watch Cousins leave for a new team for a huge paycheck. There's also the chance that Cousins and the Vikings agree to terms on a new contract. Either way, the Vikings need to find their long-term option at quarterback sooner rather than later.
Once one of the critically derided divisions, the NFC North is tough. The Detroit Lions were a win away from Super Bowl 58. The Green Bay Packers went on a deep playoff run behind the tremendous play of quarterback Jordan Love. The Chicago Bears have tons of cap space to bolster their roster and build around either Caleb Williams or Justin Fields. It's time for the Vikings to have some sort of quarterback plan to compete in the division.
Maye does make sense as a trade-up target for the Vikings if his stock is falling behind McCarthy's. Let's not forget Maye does have a relationship with a member of Minnesota's coaching staff. Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown was an assistant coach for Maye's high school football team, Myers Park in Charlotte, N.C. There's also this tidbit from The Athletic's Alec Lewis ($) -- the Vikings "adore" Maye.
If the Vikings truly adore Maye, they will need to trade up to go get him, because he's probably not falling all the way down to the No. 11 spot.