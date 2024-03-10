NFL Rumors: 4 teams that should trade everything to move up for Drake Maye if he falls
There is new buzz that Drake Maye could fall down draft boards behind J.J. McCarthy. Here are four teams that must do whatever's necessary to trade up to draft Maye.
By Scott Rogust
2. It's long past time for the Falcons to be aggressive in finding their long-term QB
The Atlanta Falcons and general manager Terry Fontenot has done a solid job of putting together a complete roster. With players like wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts, safety Jessie Bates, and running back Bijan Robinson, the Falcons had the chance to make noise in the NFC South. The problem was, that they never were able to find a long-term option that could help them contend in the NFC.
After moving on from Matt Ryan, the team tried out Marcus Mariota, but it didn't pan out, where he was benched towards the end of the 2022 season.
In 2022, the Falcons drafted Desmond Ridder in the third round out of Cincinnati. While Ridder had the potential to develop into a solid quarterback, it never panned out. In fact, Ridder's play prevented the team from winning games in what was a winnable division, especially this past season.
Taylor Heinicke couldn't help lead the Falcons to wins like he did during his time with the Washington Commanders.
The Falcons hold the eighth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. But from the buzz this offseason, the Falcons are prioritizing bringing in Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is the top free agent at his position in free agency. They feel that Cousins will help them contend in the NFC.
Even if the Falcons do sign Cousins, they should explore bringing in a future option, even if they were to sit for a couple of years. Let's not forget that the Green Bay Packers traded up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Jordan Love, who didn't get his first full season as a starter until this past season. So far, the returns look good.
If Drake Maye were to fall down the draft boards, particularly past the No. 3 spot held by the Los Angeles Chargers, they should move up to select him.