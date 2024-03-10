NFL Rumors: 4 teams that should trade everything to move up for Drake Maye if he falls
There is new buzz that Drake Maye could fall down draft boards behind J.J. McCarthy. Here are four teams that must do whatever's necessary to trade up to draft Maye.
By Scott Rogust
1. The Giants seem to be strongly interested in Drake Maye. It's time to make a move up the draft board.
It's no secret that the New York Giants are having buyer's remorse on quarterback Daniel Jones. Last offseason, after Jones helped lead the Giants to a Wild Card Round upset win over the Minnesota Vikings, he was about to enter free agency. Instead of placing the franchise tag on Jones, the Giants signed him to a four-year, $160 million contract. While some fans will point out that they are stuck paying the entirety of the contract, in reality, the team has an out after the 2024 season.
This past season, Jones wasn't able to do much, considering the offensive line was a mess. But when he was playing, he wasn't driving the offense downfield like you'd expect a highly-paid quarterback to. Then, much like in his previous seasons, injuries came back to haunt him. After suffering a neck injury in Week 5 that forced Jones to miss three games, he returned in Week 9, only to tear his ACL.
While it may be considered too early to move on from Jones, considering they just gave him a contract, it appears the Giants regime of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are leaning that way.
After the NFL Scouting Combine, the buzz was that the Giants were "absolutely done" with Jones. That, and the belief was the Giants were more likely to use their first-round pick, currently at the No. 6 spot, on a signal caller.
Drake Maye has been linked to the Giants. Perhaps most notably, Maye is working with former Giants quarterback Eli Manning throughout the pre-draft process. Manning is part of the Giants organization even after retirement, so he could have sway to convince team owner John Mara to give the thumbs up on a Maye suggestion.
The Giants are interested, as they brought in Maye for a visit this past week, according to The Giant Insider Podcast.
After the season, it felt as though the Giants had too many wins that placed them out of reach of the top quarterback prospects. But if Maye were to fall draft boards, the Giants should not hesitate to negotiate a trade to move up to land Maye as their potential quarterback for the foreseeable future.