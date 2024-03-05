NFL Rumors: Remorseful Giants “absolutely done” with Daniel Jones
The New York Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a lucrative contract extension last offseason, and they may already regret it.
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Giants met with many of the top quarterback prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. They interviewed USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye, Washington's Michael Penix, Oregon's Bo Nix and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.
The Giants, who own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, likely didn't expect to find themselves in this situation just one year ago. During the 2023 offseason, general manager Joe Schoen made the controversial decision to sign quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract extension. The team received a lot of criticism for not prioritizing the contract of star running back Saquon Barkley. Even Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux expressed his disapproval.
Just one year into Jones' contract, the Giants may already be regretting that deal.
New York Giants reportedly regret Daniel Jones contract
After spending the weekend at the Combine, NFL Network's Rich Eisen said the Giants "are absolutely done with Daniel Jones."
In relation to the Giants, the two words Eisen heard the most were "buyer's remorse."
When the Giants signed Jones, they were coming off of a successful 2022 campaign that included their first playoff win since they won the Super Bowl in 2011. Now, the Giants are licking their wounds after a disappointing season that culminated with a 6-11 record.
"[The Giants] might have to play him this year, but that ain't it, and they feel that ain't it," Eisen said. "The words I heard at the combine multiple times, two words were 'buyer's remorse.'"
Jones, who was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has shown flashes of being a capable starting quarterback. For the majority of his career, however, he has struggled to find consistency and remain healthy. In the past three years, Jones has suffered two neck injuries and a torn ACL. He played just four games during the 2023 NFL season before suffering the season-ending knee injury.
General manager Joe Schoen has continued to express his belief in Jones, claiming that the team's interest in quarterback prospects has to do with Jones' injury history.
"I have faith in Daniel as our starting quarterback," Schoen said.
Eisen noted that Schoen and the Giants "have to say what they say publicly."
The reality is that if the Giants were confident in their $40 million quarterback, they wouldn't be considering selecting a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jones has a $47.1 million cap figure for the 2024 NFL season, but his $69.3 million dead cap hit makes it nearly impossible for the Giants to part ways with the quarterback this season. Schoen wisely constructed an escape hatch within the contract, however. The Giants could move on from Jones next offseason with a more manageable dead cap charge of $22.2 million.
If the Giants select a quarterback, they could sit the rookie quarterback for a year and start him after moving on from Jones next offseason. That's what the organization did with Eli Manning, who sat behind quarterback Kurt Warner in 2004, and with Jones, who sat behind Manning in 2019.