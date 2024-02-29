NFL Rumors: 4 Tee Higgins landing spots where WR could star
The Bengals have decided to use the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, but could the star receiver be a trade possibility this offseason?
2. New York Giants
While the other New York team could use a big-play receiver, adding a guy with Higgins' ability is more important for the Giants. There is no one on the Giants' roster as talented as Higgins, who would immediately become the top target for Daniel Jones in 2024.
The receiving room for the Giants is one of the worst in the league as head coach Brian Daboll is working with a bunch of glorified slot receivers like Sterling Shepard, Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt. General manager Joe Schoen tried to work around a bad receiver market last winter by trading for tight end Darren Waller to be Jones' top target but hamstring injuries limited Waller to 52 catches in 12 games.
Adding a big-time go-to-guy in Higgins could help unlock Daboll's system the way Stefon Diggs did when the Buffalo Bills traded for him to aid Josh Allen's development. While Higgins doesn't have nearly the same pedigree as Diggs did at the time of that deal, they do feature similar physical skills that would work well in Daboll's vertical passing attack.
There is also a strong possibility that New York is looking to develop a young quarterback in the next two years, either with the No. 6 pick this season or in the first round next year if Jones doesn't pan out. Having a go-to guy like Higgins on board will help that guy grow into a star so it makes sense for New York to try and swing a deal to land him.