NFL Rumors: 4 Tee Higgins landing spots where WR could star
The Bengals have decided to use the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, but could the star receiver be a trade possibility this offseason?
1. New England Patriots
One of the biggest reasons the New England offense fell apart in the post-Tom Brady era was a series of poor decisions at the position by former head coach Bill Belichick. Brady's presence allowed the Patriots to get by with lesser talent at the position, leading Belichick to invest fewer resources in the position and the results demonstrated how no one respected the New England passing game.
Mac Jones is likely a goner so New England will either draft a rookie quarterback at No. 3 or sign a veteran like Jimmy Garoppolo to hold the fort and keep them competitive. Either scenario would leave the Patriots in need of a No. 1 receiver, which Higgins could provide in a deal with the Bengals.
The second scenario where New England signs a veteran this year could see Higgins paired with Marvin Harrison Jr, the top receiver in this year's draft class, to give the Patriots their best receiving duo since the days of Randy Moss and Wes Welker. Higgins would also be valuable to a rookie like Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, giving them a proven pass catcher they can look to in big spots.
The AFC East is a beast and there is a big opportunity for New England to turn things around with the right moves. It won't be cheap to trade for Higgins, who is still valuable to the Bengals, but pulling off a deal could accelerate the Patriots' return to playoff contention rather quickly.