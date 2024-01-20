NFL Rumors: 5 best Andy Reid replacements if Chiefs face unthinkable
If Andy Reid were to retire after this season, here are the five best replacements the Kansas City Chiefs can hire.
By Scott Rogust
2. Bill Belichick, Former Patriots HC
Well of course Bill Belichick would be on this list. After all, he is an eight-time Super Bowl winner, six of which as a head coach. It's not often a multiple-time Super Bowl-winning head coach would become available, but that is the case this year.
In 2000, Belichick received his second NFL head coaching opportunity with the New England Patriots. That move panned out for all parties, as Belichick remained with the team for 24 years and brought them their first six Lombardi Trophies. It certainly helped that they found "The Goat" at quarterback in Tom Brady in the sixth-round of the 2000 NFL Draft, and helped them win those Super Bowls.
But after Brady's departure from New England in 2020, Belichick struggled to maintain success. While the team did make it to the playoffs in 2021 with rookie quarterback Mac Jones, they were blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round. Then, this season, the Patriots were the worst team in the AFC, finishing the year with a 4-13 record.
Even with the struggles the past four seasons, Belichick should still be viewed as a top candidate. Thus far, Belichick has been focused on the Atlanta Falcons, due in part to the path to breaking the all-time wins record is that much easier in the NFC South.
But coaching in Kansas City should be tempting for Belichick. After all, working with Mahomes should be a selling point.
1. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan HC
One of the hottest coaching candidates this year is Jim Harbaugh. The NFL waited to see when Harbaugh would make the jump back in recent years, but things never panned out. But the feel right now, after leading Michigan to a National Championship, that a return is happening.
Harbaugh received his first head coaching opportunity in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011. What was most impressive was Harbaugh brought the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game in each of his first three years on the job. In 2012, Jim led San Francisco to Super Bowl 47, where he lost to the Baltimore Ravens and his older brother, John. But after a 2014 season when the 49ers finished with an 8-8 record, Harbaugh was fired. Harbaugh held a 44-19-1 overall record.
After the firing, Harbaugh pursued the opportunity to coach his alma mater. Despite a shaky start and lack of bowl game success early on, Harbaugh built the Wolverines into national title contenders. The Wolverines under Harbaugh went 89-25.
It's no secret during his head coaching stints that Harbaugh got the most out of his quarterbacks. In Stanford from 2007 until 2010, Harbaugh worked with Andrew Luck, who become the No. 1 overall pick in 2011. With the 49ers, Colin Kaepernick was one of the more dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. Then at Michigan, J.J. McCarthy has the potential to be a first-round pick this year.
Harbaugh has been linked heavily to the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a star in Justin Herbert at quarterback. He has also interviewed with the Falcons, who need to find their franchise signal caller. What if the Chiefs opening becomes available? Coaching Mahomes would be a plus for any candidate.