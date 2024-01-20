NFL Rumors: Falcons chase for Bill Belichick is getting desperate
The Falcons are smitten with Bill Belichick.
There's nothing like a good courtship story between NFL team and head coach. The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a new man to lead the organization, and it seems like owner Arthur Blank wants a strong personality who can take charge of every aspect of the franchise. He's willing to gamble on the right guy, preferably someone with a pedigree of winning and with the ability to generate some buzz around the building.
Nobody suits what Blank is looking for better than Bill Belichick, who became available earlier this month after mutually agreeing to part ways with the New England Patriots. Despite six Super Bowl championships and a seemingly undroppable legacy in Foxboro, Belichick's situation with the franchise became untenable due to middling quarterback play and a roster littered with holes. Belichick and the Patriots needed a change in scenery.
The Falcons have been after Belichick from the moment he became available, and although they have recently shown interest in another heavy-hitter in Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Atlanta's desire to sign the Hooded One has only crescendoed.
The Atlanta Falcons look like an attractive landing spot for Bill Belichick
A source told CBS Sports's Jonathan Jones that Blank "desperately" wants to hire Belichick and that if the legendary head coach wants the Falcons gig, then it is his to have. However, that same source says it's "50/50" if Belichick is interested in being Atlanta's next head coach.
There are aspects of the Falcons job that make it attractive to Belichick. Firstly, it appears Blank is all too willing to give him the control he wants. Secondly, he could have his pick of quarterback, which would include an established veteran option like Kirk Cousins so that Belichick doesn't have to go through something like the Mac Jones circus all over again.
After finishing 8-9 last season, the Falcons are not far away from the postseason in an underwhelming NFC South. It makes total sense for Blank to drive hard after Belichick, as a head coach of this caliber is rarely available. With the right quarterback, Atlanta could go from subpar to great in one year.