NFL rumors: Falcons could get Bill Belichick and new quarterback in one fell swoop
The Falcons can immediately fill their two biggest needs this offseason in blockbuster fashion.
Bill Belichick ended an era in Foxboro earlier in January when he and the New England Patriots mutually agreed to part ways after six Super Bowl rings and countless conference championship appearances. Without Tom Brady and with Mac Jones struggling under center, Belichick may feel his own legacy being called into question, particularly as a general manager.
The Atlanta Falcons have begun to emerge as a clear, logical next step for the Hooded One. They need someone strong at the helm who can lead the organization in a new direction, and it seems like owner Arthur Blank would want a big splash in the coach's chair. There is no bigger splash than Belichick, even if his own personality is the opposite of flashy.
Secondary to the need at head coach, the Falcons need a new quarterback. Following the end of the Matt Ryan era in Atlanta, the Falcons haven't found the right replacement, with Desmond Ridder throwing as many picks as touchdowns in a poor 2023 season.
Kirk Cousins could be Bill Belichick's best option
After being saddled with Jones, who was Bill's pick anyway, the legendary head coach may want to hedge his best with an established quarterback instead of putting his hopes on someone who is either a gamble or someone he has to wait for in order to develop.
Minnesota Vikings gunslinger Kirk Cousins is arguably the best veteran option available this spring, and he recently told CBS Sports's Isabel Gonzalez that Bill Belichick is a "great coach" and that he would not "turn down" the opportunity to play for the serial Super Bowl winner.
Who wouldn't, right? But Cousins' decision to outright praise Belichick in a public interview with potential free agency on the horizon and Belichick likely set to join a franchise in need of a quarterback has to be taken together as a sign of a potential union between those two big names.
Talk about making a splash. Imagine Cousins quarterbacking the Falcons with Belichick as the coach, and the team loading up on targets to help their new star signal-caller. Both Cousins and Belichick have a point to prove and a lot of hunger in 2024, so, together, they could be quite the tandem on a Falcons team that, likewise, desperately wants to get back on top in the NFC.