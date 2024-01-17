3 signings that could launch Bill Belichick era for the Atlanta Falcons
Bill Belichick could take the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl if he's hired, but he'll need some savvy signings to get him there.
Bill Belichick has met with the Atlanta Falcons. No deal is imminent according to reports, but Atlanta remains the most intriguing and exciting team currently pursuing the greatest coach of all time. They have a good young offense and an athletic defense. Josh McDaniels is likely to follow Bill wherever he goes, so adding him to that offense is like adding gas to fire.
The Falcons did finish 7-10 for the third year in a row, so they need a few roster moves to get to the promised land, but not many. Our companion piece, 3 perfect trades to jump-start the Bill Belichick era for the Atlanta Falcons outlines three trades the team can make to boost their talent, and in conjunction with these roster moves, will get the team to the Super Bowl in Bill's first season.
How the Falcons can clear cap space
The Falcons have $30 million in cap space for the 2024 off-season. They can double that with a handful of cap casualties that won't help Belichick in his first season. Cordarelle Patterson will be the first to go. Despite doing well in a utility role for the Patriots, he is due $2.5 million in 2024 and has no dead cap money.
The Falcons will address cornerback in the draft, so they can part ways with Mike Hughes, which will save them another $3 million. Taylor Heinicke won't be needed after the Falcons trade for a quarterback, so they can let him walk and collect $6.5 million in additional cap space. Cutting another former Patriot in Jonnu Smith saves the team $6.5 million, and finally letting go of 31-year-old defensive lineman Grady Jarrett will get them $12 million more. That will give them $60 million to spend this offseason and over $100 million in 2025.