NFL rumors: 5 best Mike Vrabel landing spots with Patriots job off the table
Mike Vrabel may not be Bill Belichick's successor in New England, but he will find a job here soon.
By John Buhler
2. Seattle Seahawks played a similar style under Pete Carroll previously
The obvious candidate to replace Pete Carroll as the next head coach of the Seattle Seahawks is Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. He served under Carroll for a few years before his five-year run leading the Atlanta Falcons began in 2015. Quinn has spent the last three seasons in Dallas waiting for the right opportunity. This could be it, but what if Seattle wants something else?
For years, Vrabel played ball in a similar manner in Nashville as Carroll did in Seattle for a decade and a half. A ground-centric offense served Vrabel considerably. Not to say Kenneth Walker III is as good as what Derrick Henry was in his prime, but there is a lot to work with here. Geno Smith is about as good as Ryan Tannehill was at his peak. Of course, Seattle can be in a position to draft a quarterback.
To me, I think Vrabel was a better head coach than Quinn was in Atlanta. The latter would be returning to Seattle with semi-unrealistic expectations, whereas Vrabel's will not be as daunting. Vrabel is the type of head coach who can help a middling Seattle team stay competitive while they try to rebuild for the long-term. Even if he cannot retain Shane Waldron, he could bring Arthus Smith with him, too.
If the Seahawks do not go with Quinn here, the most obvious next best choice has to be Vrabel.