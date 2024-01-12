NFL rumors: 5 best Mike Vrabel landing spots with Patriots job off the table
Mike Vrabel may not be Bill Belichick's successor in New England, but he will find a job here soon.
By John Buhler
1. Los Angeles Chargers need someone who is not a fool leading them
This is the best fit for Vrabel. The Los Angeles Chargers may be the favorite to pry Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan, as well as a viable candidate to get Dan Quinn to leave Dallas for. They also have a few intriguing internal candidates, none more so than offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. What I like about the Vrabel fit here the most is he is the antithesis of Brandon Staley as an NFL head coach.
When it comes to making tough, gutsy decisions in-game, Vrabel delivers, whereas Staley always painfully shrank. Utter head-coaching incompetence, as well as a general manager who kept drafting guys who were peanut brittle led to their undoing. If owner Dean Spanos was smart, and wasn't so incredibly cheap, he would pay Vrabel $10 million annually to give his franchise a freaking Super Bowl.
Vrabel has never worked with a quarterback as talented as Justin Herbert. They do not need to use their top-10 pick on a signal-caller coming out. The Chargers can either take the best player available, or move back in a trade with a quarterback-desperate team to add more assets. It will not be as easy as advertised, but the Chargers are about as easy of a fix as any team that has a vacancy.
Vrabel is also the type of head coach Sean Payton and Andy Reid will not want to face twice annually.