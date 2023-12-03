5 coaches on the hot seat after Week 13 performances
We could be looking at upwards of eight NFL teams looking for new head coaches for next season.
By John Buhler
3. Bill Belichick is not helping the New England Patriots do anything well
My god, what a sad bag of crap the New England Patriots have become. They suck. The Patriots are 2-10 on the year, have lost five straight games and eight of their last nine. The only team that might be worse than them this season could be the Carolina Panthers. I would contest that the Arizona Cardinals will win a few more games this year with Kyler Murray back under center. Will New England?
It should pain everyone who loves the NFL to see the Evil Empire completely collapse like this. Tom Brady left them four years ago, but Bill Belichick remained steadfastly stubborn. His inability to draft and hire outside of his own coaching tree have made the Patriots into the laughingstock of the AFC. I would take all 15 other teams in the conference over New England right now. This is unprecedented.
No, I do not think that Belichick will be fired, but he may be forced out into retirement by Robert and Jonathan Kraft. It is like we are watching the Tom Landry Dallas Cowboys under Bum Bright's ownership. You used to be great. What the hell happened to you? I mean, they just lost 6-0 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers who are still being led by an imposter of a head coach in Brandon Staley.
This is the crappiest the Patriots have looked since before they drafted Drew Bledsoe out of Wazzu.