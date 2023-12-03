5 coaches on the hot seat after Week 13 performances
We could be looking at upwards of eight NFL teams looking for new head coaches for next season.
By John Buhler
2. The Los Angeles Chargers won on Sunday in spite of Brandon Staley
Yes, I am going there. Had the Los Angeles Chargers played anyone else, they would have lost. Instead, they won a 6-0 game in Foxborough over the rotting corpse that is the Bill Belichick New England Patriots. For those of you suffer from imposter syndrome, you can do anything you want to in your life because Brandon Staley is an NFL head coach. The Chargers needed to fire him yesterday.
They may have improved to 5-7 on the year, but a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while. Somehow, someway, it would not shock me for Chargers to use this win as justification to keep Staley employed. Now I know that the Bolts rarely beat the Patriots, but New England strives to be hot garbage at this point. Retaining Staley would be like spending a million dollars at the local dollar store.
The sooner the Chargers rip the Staley band-aid off the better. Unfortunately, if feels like a crusted band-aid barely hanging onto your skin is as important as one's wedding band. Get out of this toxic relationship, file for divorce and move on with your lives. Staley can find success on someone's defensive staff next year, but he cannot be allowed to coach the Chargers beyond this NFL season.
Otherwise, the Chargers are clearly content with wasting Justin Herbert's massive talent forever.