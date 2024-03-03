NFL Rumors: 5 teams that fit Mike Evans’ free agency demands
These five teams fit the description of what Mike Evans is looking for in free agency.
4. Mike Evans would look awfully good next to Amon-Ra St. Brown in a Lions uniform
The Detroit Lions were one half away from making a run all the way to the Super Bowl. A crushing loss in the NFC Championship Game gave Lions fans a sour ending to what was one of their best seasons in franchise history, but there's no reason to believe the Lions won't be right back in the race for a Super Bowl appearance in 2024. Adding Mike Evans to the mix would only get them closer.
Jared Goff doesn't get the attention many elite quarterbacks get, but he's had quite the career. Fans quickly forget that he led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance and nearly did the same with Detroit this past season.
Goff put together arguably the best season of his career in 2023, completing a career-high 67.3% of his passes for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions. He'd be a great quarterback for Evans to catch passes from, and with Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the league's best wide receivers on the other side, Evans might have more space than ever to operate.
The Lions don't need Evans as much as other teams do, but they have cap space and are a team trying to win right now. With Jameson Williams yet to break out, Evans has an opportunity to come to Detroit on a short-term deal and help the Lions try and win the Super Bowl. If he really wants to compete, there aren't many better options for him out there.