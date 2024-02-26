NFL Rumors: 5 Tee Higgins trades still on the table after Bengals tag WR
The Cincinnati Bengals could trade Tee Higgins after franchise tagging the star wideout.
3. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons were a coach and a quarterback away last season. The hope is that Raheem Morris solves one side of that problem. The other side is going to be addressed this offseason, either through the NFL Draft or through free agency. Either way, the Falcons' competitive aspirations for next season are plain as day. Atlanta should, if all goes to plan, emerge as preseason favorites in a weak NFC South.
That said, the Falcons should still look for upgrades beyond the QB position. The defense needs to build on last season's success, and the offense could use another playmaker — primarily at WR — to round out one of the NFL's best young cores. Arthur Smith often hamstrung his offense by not relying on his top talent. Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts are all due for breakout campaigns under new OC Zac Robinson, a disciple of Sean McVay in LA.
Where the Falcons could use one more piece is the WR room, as the depth chart gets mighty thin once you move past London. Van Jefferson is about to be reunited with a more familiar offensive voice, which could help. Mack Hollins showed flashes in 2023, and there is pass-catching talent in the backfield with Robinson and Cordarrelle Patterson. But, even so, the Falcons would benefit from a genuine high-level playmaker who can stress defenses opposite London and Pitts.
Higgins would turn the Falcons' offense up a notch. He has the speed to balance out the physicality of Pitts and London, who don't necessarily scorch defenders off the line of scrimmage. The Falcons still need to address the QB problem, of course, but Higgins could help the inevitable Desmond Ridder successor step into one of the NFC's most high-powered offenses.