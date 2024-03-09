5 teams that should take a chance on Tyron Smith with Cowboys star entering free agency
All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith will be looking for a new home for the first time in his NFL career. These are the five teams that should take a chance on the 11-year veteran.
By Simon Shortt
Left tackle Tyron Smith reportedly is on his way out of Dallas. On March 2, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the longtime Cowboys bookend would not be re-signing with the team.
While this comes as a bit of a surprise after the 13-year veteran had a resurgent All-Pro Second Team season, it also makes sense to transition the role to Tyler Smith as he heads into his third season.
So what's next for Tyron Smith? As mentioned, the former first-round pick had an All-Pro season last year, but he's played just 30 games in the last four years and hasn't played a full season since 2015. Even so, he's the best tackle hitting free agency this offseason.
With that said let's dig in and discuss five teams that should take a chance on Tyron Smith as he enters free agency.
5. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers had many issues last season, especially on offense. And it started with the offensive line in the first preseason game.
Ikem Ekwonu, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 draft, had another tough year in 2023. That's no reason to write him off totally, but the question about Ekwonu coming into the draft was always whether he should play guard or tackle at the NFL level. It's not too late for Ekwonu to still be a good tackle -- just look at how Andrew Thomas of the Giants progressed -- but the questions have been there for a couple of years now.
With question marks at multiple positions on the offensive line and a first-overall pick quarterback in Bryce Young, signing Tyron Smith to play left tackle next to Ekwonu at left guard should be a priority for Dave Canales and the Panthers.
The Panthers don't have a first-round pick in the draft this year, so instead of drafting a developmental tackle on Day 2, they should look to sign Smith and use their draft picks at deeper positions.