5 teams that should take a chance on Tyron Smith with Cowboys star entering free agency
All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith will be looking for a new home for the first time in his NFL career. These are the five teams that should take a chance on the 11-year veteran.
By Simon Shortt
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The rich keep getting richer. Left tackle Donovan Smith is an unrestricted free agent, and many believe the Kansas City Chiefs are going to move on.
With Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed under the franchise tag and a potential trade candidate, there's a chance the Chiefs can open up the cap room needed for Smith. They've already cut WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling which saved them $12 million. Per Over-The-Cap the Chiefs can get to almost $41 million in cap space if they were to restructure Jawaan Taylor, cut Charles Omenihu, and trade Sneed.
The Chiefs have struggled to draft at tackle the last several seasons -- Lucas Niang, Darian Kinnard, and we'll see on Wanya Morris -- a product of drafting so late in the first round every year. Until they can draft and develop like they've done on the interior they'll need to look to free agency to fill the position.
A one-year deal for Smith to play next to Joe Thuney, and maybe mentor Morris, should be very high on the Super Bowl champions' wish list. That way they can focus their draft capital on rebuilding the weapons around Patrick Mahomes.