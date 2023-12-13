NFL rumors: 7 QBs Raiders already need to be targeting for their future
A magnificent seven quarterbacks could make the Las Vegas Raiders infinitely better overnight.
By John Buhler
6. Michael Penix Jr. could provide stability Las Vegas Raiders are needing
Truth be told, the Raiders could really use some Big Penix Energy, to be honest. Although I have Michael Penix Jr. currently as QB6 on my big board, he does check a lot of boxes that would make Las Vegas a much better football operation. The guy exudes mental toughness, with a quick release and great precision in the passing game. For a team that plays indoors, there is a lot to like about Penix.
There are two reasons why I don't have Penix any higher than sixth on this list. One, his injury-prone nature could make him a risky pick for the Raiders to conceivably reach on. I can get past him being older, as well as being left-handed, but his medicals could be a hold-up for a team like the Raiders. And two, Penix is likely coming off the board in the 20s, which is well past where Las Vegas will pick.
If the Raiders wanted to trade back, then I would suggest targeting Penix later on in the first round.
5. Bo Nix could be an electric factory on the turf for the Silver and Black
I may not be the biggest Bo Nix fan on the face of the earth, but I suspect that he will interview well throughout the draft process and be a top-32 pick. Right now, he is my QB5 right ahead of Penix. Those guys could flip-flop, but I cannot see myself putting them any higher than QB4, regardless of what J.J. McCarthy decides to do. What I like about Nix is he could be electric inside for the Raiders.
You pair him with the right offensive-minded head coach and you are going to put up stats as good, if not better, as what y'all got for years out of Derek Carr. Nix has a galvanizing presence with a pretty high floor as a prospect. Could he be better than Carr in the long run? Potentially, and that is why I cannot put him any higher than No. 5. He could emerge as the Derek Carr you have at home, Raiders.
Where Nix goes matters, and he needs to go to a team with great coaches and talent all around him.