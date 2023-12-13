NFL rumors: 7 QBs Raiders already need to be targeting for their future
A magnificent seven quarterbacks could make the Las Vegas Raiders infinitely better overnight.
By John Buhler
No matter how you slice it, the Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler era was another huge embarrassing failure for the Silver and Black. The Las Vegas Raiders actually qualified for the AFC Playoffs with an interim head coach in Rich Bisaccia two years ago. He was not retained, in favor of the controversial former offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. Look at how poorly that turned out, alright.
Although the Los Angeles Chargers could circle the drain as well with Justin Herbert now out for the season, the Raiders are projected to finish in the cellar of the AFC West, behind the Bolts, the improving Denver Broncos and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who are certainly suffering from its associated hangover this season. As Taylor Swift once sang, Shake It Off.
Not to say the Raiders are going to get this right because that really has not been their forte as a franchise throughout the 21st century, they will have a fantastic opportunity to get themselves a franchise quarterback with only one gap year between them and Derek Carr. Pairing this prospective quarterback with the right head coach is so beyond paramount, but a clean slate serves them in this.
Behold! A magnificent seven quarterbacks who would look simply majestic suiting up for the Raiders.
NFL rumors: 7 quarterbacks the Las Vegas Raiders need to target in 2024
7. J.J. McCarthy pairing up with Jim Harbaugh wouldn't be the worst idea
Should Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy turn pro, I really think he would have a ton of success playing in most places, especially in Las Vegas. To me, I have a hard time disconnecting him from Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, who first got his start into coaching with the Silver and Black back on Bill Callahan's staff in 2002. Keeping McCarthy and Harbaugh together would be so perfect.
Where things stand right now, McCarthy would be my QB4 in the 2024 NFL Draft class. He projects as a top-16 pick, possibly with a shot at cracking the top 10, depending on how he plays in the playoff this holiday season. McCarthy would work in pretty much any NFL environment, but I think he could provide some of the stability and necessary pizzaz to be an effective Raider in the long term for them.
Again, McCarthy would look great in Silver and Black, but I believe that the Raiders can do better here.