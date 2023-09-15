NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers’ future clear, Eagles trade target, Matt Canada facepalm
- There should be no question Aaron Rodgers is coming back to the Jets
- The Eagles can find a perfect Avonte Maddox replacement via trade
- Matt Canada's lows know no bounds
NFL Rumors: Matt Canada called the same play eight times
The Steelers have to acknowledge it at some point: They've got an offensive coordinator problem.
In Week 1, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense got humbled big time by the 49ers. To be fair, San Francisco has one of the best defenses in the game, but there's another big difference between the performances of the two teams. One offense has Kyle Shanahan running the show. The other has Matt Canada.
Put Brock Purdy in Canada's offense and he'd look just as bad as Pickett on Sunday. Put Pickett in Shanahan's offense and he'd cook.
Need an example to back that up? Dan Orlovsky revealed that Canada called the same passing play eight times against the 49ers defense.
"They ran the same play, pass play-wise, eight times so there's got to be more variety in their pass game," Orlovsky said.
A good defense starts to pick up on offensive tendencies quickly, and SF undoubtedly has a good one. To think that the same play would work over and over again is madness.
Fans were skeptical of bringing Canada back after last season. Mike Tomlin bet on his OC taking the offense to the next level but Week 1 showed that's just not going to happen.