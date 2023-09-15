NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers’ future clear, Eagles trade target, Matt Canada facepalm
NFL Rumors: Budda Baker is the perfect Avonte Maddox replacement
It was tough to find out Eagles defensive back Avonte Maddox is likely out for the season with a torn pec suffered during Thursday Night Football. But some Eagles fans have already landed on the ideal replacement.
Budda Baker, come on down!
The Cardinals safety reportedly requested a trade in February, making him the subject of endless trade rumors during the summer. Even before losing Maddox to injury, the Eagles were one of the teams floated as a destination.
Now Howie Roseman has even more incentive to go out and get him.
When the Eagles announced the release of Rashaan Evans and Trey Sermon on Friday, many assumed it was a sign that "Howie is cooking."
One thing complicates this plan. Baker just landed on the injury report and is now questionable for the Cardinals' game against the Giants on Sunday. If that injury designation is precautionary, it could be yet another sign that something is brewing.
We're not saying Eagles fans should get their hopes up. But that move would make a whole lot of sense.