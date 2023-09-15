NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers’ future clear, Eagles trade target, Matt Canada facepalm
- There should be no question Aaron Rodgers is coming back to the Jets
- The Eagles can find a perfect Avonte Maddox replacement via trade
- Matt Canada's lows know no bounds
NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers is making his future very clear
Nick Saban is laughing at all the retirement rumors surrounding him and so is Aaron Rodgers.
The moment the Jets quarterback suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against the Bills, people jumped to the conclusion that his career could be over. But Rodgers is making it extremely clear that he intends to play for New York again at some point.
On Friday, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee show and said as much without actually saying it.
"I think what I'd like to say is, give me the doubts, give me the timetables, give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration," Rodgers said. "So give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do."
That does not sound like a man who doesn't plan to suit up next year.
That's also why the Jets sticking with Zach Wilson as their quarterback this year makes sense. The free-agent quarterbacks out there aren't game-changers. The only good options are longer-term options. And Rodgers is still the plan for 2024.