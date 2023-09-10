NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers retirement, Matthew Stafford trade, Kirk Cousins payday incoming
Matthew Stafford was the backup plan for Jets if Aaron Rodgers failed
The New York Jets are no doubt excited about what this season holds in store for them. After adding Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook this offseason, there's a newfound excitement in MetLife. New York hasn't made the postseason since 2010, but anything less than an AFC Championship visit will be viewed as a disappointment in 2023.
Though the Jets have their guy now, other quarterbacks were considered this offseason before Rodgers. Among them was Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, thought to be possibly available in a trade.
On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport reported the Jets called Los Angeles to inquire about Stafford in a possible trade while the Rodgers trade looked to be in question.
Fans will recall that for a brief moment, despite Rodgers' public proclamation that he wanted to play for New York, a deal was in question because the terms still needed to be agreed upon between the two sides. Trading for a superstar quarterback is certainly complex.
This was after Rodgers' fate as a Jet was first in question due to whether or not Rodgers would ultimately decide on a retirement. It was Jets or hang it up, briefly.
The calls were short, though. Here's what Rapoport said:
"As two sources explained, the Rams were adamant Stafford wasn't going anywhere. The talks between the two teams were more exploratory than anything else with L.A. showing no willingness to do a deal, but the Jets didn't want to leave a stone unturned in their quest for a franchise QB."
Stafford's availability in a trade is something to watch this year. If the Rams struggle but Stafford proves to be a still-viable quarterback, teams could look to acquire him. Whether or not the Rams change their stance on his availability remains to be seen.