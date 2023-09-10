NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers retirement, Matthew Stafford trade, Kirk Cousins payday incoming
- Kirk Cousins getting PAID isn't even close to over
- Matthew Stafford trade was almost the guy in New York instead of Aaron Rodgers
- Aaron Rodgers speaks on his plans for retirement
By Josh Wilson
Aaron Rodgers seems to be invigorated on career length in New York
Aaron Rodgers indicated that at certain points this offseason, retirement was very much in view as the leading option for his life's next steps. Of course, we know that following his infamous darkness retreat, Rodgers opted to keep playing, so long as the Green Bay Packers could finalize a trade sending him to the New York Jets.
Now, he's following in Brett Favre's footsteps as a Packer-turned-Jet and trying to bring more fortune to New York than Favre was able to.
Based on how seemingly in-play retirement was, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Rodgers hang it up after this year, right?
Maybe not so fast. His change of scenery seems to be clearly invigorating. Asked if he could play until 45 (notably, Tom Brady's retirement age), here's what Rodgers said to the New York Post:
"I think if you would’ve asked me five, six years ago I would have said probably not. But with the change that’s happened and some of the changes off the field I’ve made, I definitely see that now as a possibility where before I just didn’t think I’d want to, honestly."
Rodgers' current deal takes him through this season and the two following.