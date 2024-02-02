NFL Rumors: AJ Brown trade, Justin Fields latest, Belichick's biggest flaws
- The Eagles AJ Brown trade rumors have been overblown.
- A Justin Fields trade could happen soon for the Bears.
- Bill Belichick's biggest flaws were exposed in coaching search.
NFL rumors: AJ Brown answers questions about possible trade rumors
AJ Brown recently appeared on an episode of Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show where he was asked about the trade rumors that have begun swirling around his name since the end of the 2023 season.
While these rumors haven't gained much traction, besides speculation, it's now gravitated towards being brought onto the superstar's radar. The only speculation has been surrounding the fact that Brown has scrubbed his social media of Eagles related posts. Brown also missed the final game of the Eagles season, because of an injury, after he was expected to play.
On the episode of the Up & Adams show, Brown was asked about these trade rumors and he said:
"I think you just gotta be prepared. It's a business at the end of the day. I'm just trying to handle it the best way I can."
Not the response that Eagles fans would have liked to see. This kind of response will only bring more speculation to the idea, even drawing questions on whether or not Brown would request a trade if things don't begin turning around for the organization.
This Eagles team, though incredibly talented, could begin falling apart if things don't go right. Jason Kelce could announce his retirement, officially, any day. Jalen Hurts looked much worse in 2023 than he did in 2022. Now AJ Brown is entertaining the idea that the team could trade him. Who knows what this team could look like in a few weeks.