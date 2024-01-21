NFL rumors: Baker Mayfield future in TB, Saints trying to steal C.J. Stroud's guy, Patriots OC interviews
- Bucs and Baker Mayfield have mutual interest in Tampa Bay return
- Saints pursuing an offensive coordinator from Texans staff
- The Patriots are interviewing a pair of OC candidates
With Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parting ways, the Patriots will have a very new look in the 2024 season. Jerod Mayo has already been hired as Belichick's replacement, and now the first-time head coach has to fill out his coaching staff.
While the Patriots were mostly stout defensively, they were among the worst teams on the offensive side of the ball once again this past season. The Pats ranked 30th with 276.2 total yards per game on offense and were tied with the Panthers for last, averaging just 13.9 points per game. That, obviously, is nowhere near good enough and was the main reason New England finished with a 4-13 record.
For as bleak as things look, that can all change in a hurry. The Patriots have the third pick in the NFL Draft and Jerod Mayo is already getting fans excited, hinting at a potential quarterback upgrade.
The offensive personnel has a ton of room for improvement both on the field and on the sidelines. the Patriots offense struggled immensely under offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Now that O'Brien taking a job at Ohio State, the Pats need a new offensive coordinator to take his place. The Patriots don't have the most appealing job of the openings, but they're expressing interest in a pair of current Rams coaches who have Patriots ties as a potential offensive coordinator hire.
Rams assistants Nick Caley and Zac Robinson will interview for New England's OC vacancy in the next couple of days according to Albert Breer of NBCSBoston. Caley coached in New England from 2015-22 while Robinson played for the Patriots in 2010.
Hiring anyone under the Sean McVay coaching tree seems like a smart idea with how good the Rams have been, and these two individuals having Patriots ties could be convincing enough for one of them to land the position.