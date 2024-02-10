NFL Rumors: Bears asking price for Caleb Williams isn't remotely worth the trouble
The Chicago Bears reportedly will only trade the No. 1 overall pick -- potentially the rights to Caleb Williams -- for a historic asking price.
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Bears have a historic asking price for the No. 1 overall pick, per Ian Rapoport. Chicago traded out of the top selection last year in a deal with the Carolina Panthers which cost an arm and a leg. Carolina used that selection on Bryce Young, and ended up with the top pick again this season, which went to the Bears.
No, this isn't groundhog day, but Chicago is in a familiar position. The Bears still feature Justin Fields at quarterback, though questions remain if he is the best long-term option at the position. Fields won just seven games this season and at times had Bears fans calling for Tyson Bagent.
If the Bears are smart, they will select Caleb Williams out of USC with the No. 1 pick. Williams is the best quarterback in this draft class, and arguably one of the more talented passers in recent memory. Despite some vague reports suggesting he wouldn't play in Chicago, those have since been proven false. Williams is a can't-miss prospect.
NFL Rumors: Bears asking price for No. 1 pick is historic
Considering the pressure on Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus to win now and find their QB of the future, passing on Williams could be a death sentence. Nonetheless, the Bears have reportedly set an asking price for the pick itself.
"Chicago would need a historic haul of draft picks and overall compensation to move off the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, sources say. In the words of one source, it would have to be 'crazy.'" Ian Rapoport wrote.
Poles has not shown his hand just yet, saying that the organization is committed to either picking the best player, or finding a return that meets their standard.
"We are going to turn every stone to make sure that we are going to make a sound decision for our organization," Poles told reporters. "I did think Justin got better. I think he can lead this team. But at the same time, there is a unique situation."
The Bears are playing it close the vest. The most likely solution remains taking Williams, a player who far exceeds Fields potential as a passer.