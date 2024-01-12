NFL Rumors: Caleb Williams could have diabolical plan to dodge Bears
For as much talent as USC star Caleb Williams has, he may not want to enter the NFL Draft after all.
By John Buhler
Why hasn't Caleb Williams declared for the 2024 NFL Draft yet? The other top two quarterback candidates have in North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels. Yet we have not heard much from the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and USC star. He did not suit up for the Trojans in their Holiday Bowl victory over Louisville. His second season at USC was far worse than 2022's at 7-5...
One of the reasons Williams has not declared is that he may not want to play for the Chicago Bears. Chicago has the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft by way of last spring's trade with the Carolina Panthers. The Bears were much improved under second-year head coach Matt Eberlus, but Chicago is a place where quarterbacks' careers go to die. Plus, they fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
If you read Kalyn Kahler's entire thread on Williams' situation, your opinion on the USC star might change drastically. With reports that his father Carl was asking for team equity as assurances of his son being the No. 1 overall pick, that is about as big of a red flag as you could ever get. The league prohibits such a thing, but leave it up to The Williamses of potentially disrupting the entire status quo.
While most scouts expect Williams to declare anyway, he has yet to hire an agent and may force his way out of Chicago if drafted by the Bears. What if he decides to enter the Supplemental Draft???
This would be a great way of avoiding playing for Chicago, but caveat emptor to whoever drafts him.
Caleb Williams may have a diabolical plan of avoiding the Chicago Bears
I'm going to be real honest with you. I love Williams' talent as a quarterback, but I wouldn't draft him if I was picking inside the top three, or five. The character concerns I have for him continue to pile up. I'm afraid that this mega talent is going to go the way of Jeff George. He had an absolute cannon, but his questionable decision-making processes were major issues throughout his college and pro careers.
Williams is smart and has the physical tools of a Patrick Mahomes. That is why if I am picking outside of the top three, I would bite the bullet and draft him anyway because you never really know when he will embrace maturity. He is only a kid and your brain does not fully develop until you are 24 years old. However, do you think full-grown men with wives, kids and mortgages will listen to an entitled brat?
If I were in Williams' camp, I would say nothing but great things about the city of Chicago and proud history of the Bears franchise. I would also say it would be such an honor to play for Washington, or be excited about the next era of The Patriot Way under Jerod Mayo. Carl Williams is trying to go about this like he is Archie Manning or Jack Elway, but I am not sure if NFL franchise will play ball.
The Supplemental Draft could be a useful for Williams, but what a terrible way to enter the league.