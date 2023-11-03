NFL Rumors: Beast Mode coaching buzz, Bills' injury report shenanigans, and the real Dolphins MVP
- Here's a wild candidate for the Raiders HC position
- Bills make a funny but smart injury report designation
- Who's the real MVP on the Dolphins?
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Tyreek Hill pushes for another Dolphin to win MVP (and it ain’t Tua)
Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, even Raheem Mostert. All those guys have a shot at league MVP.
According to Hill, the MVP race is still missing a very important Fins player: Alec Ingold.
The fullback plays one of the most overlooked positions in football, and Hill just wanted to make sure Ingold knew how much the Dolphins valued him. Similar to how Kyle Juszczyk is used in San Francisco, Ingold's contributions aren't denoted on the stat sheet. He's a decent pass-catcher and rusher, but it's his blocking skills that helps the Dolphins' motion-heavy offense click.
Ingold deserves, at the very least, the award of Most Underappreciated Player in Miami.
In reality, Tyreek Hill ranks as the Dolphin most likely to win MVP. Doing so would put him in yet another league of his own since no wide receiver in NFL history has ever won MVP.
Running backs, fullbacks, and even one kicker have achieved the rare, quarterback-dominated feat. If Hill can keep up the pace of the first half of his 2023 season, he should be a unanimous pick. And then, maybe he can loan the trophy to Ingold on the weekends.