NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick's Falcons backup plan isn't quite what he had in mind
Bill Belichick was expected to be hired as the Atlanta Falcons next head coach. That's beginning to look unlikely, and Belichick's alternative options aren't great.
By Kinnu Singh
Four NFL head coaching vacancies have already been filled. The Las Vegas Raiders rewarded interim coach Antonio Pierce with the full-time role. The New England Patriots promoted Jerod Mayo, as promised in his contract. The Tennessee Titans continued their befuddling offseason by hiring Brian Callahan after their shocking decision to fire Mike Vrabel. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Chargers landed former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach.
Heading into the conference championship weekend, there are only four head coaching vacancies: the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders.
As the coaching landscape begins to take shape for the 2024 NFL season, one candidate sticks out from the rest: Bill Belichick.
Falcons may be the only option for Bill Belichick as head coach
Bill Belichick was expected to find a team by now. When Belichick and the New England Patriots mutually parted ways, some of the coach's former players suggested that he likely already had his next destination planned out. It's been the tactician's nature to always have a plan, to always be one step ahead.
Now, the options for Belichick are slimming down and his future in the NFL is in doubt. The veteran head coach looked like the prime candidate to fill the vacancy in Atlanta after having multiple meetings with team owner Arthur Blank. Belichick's chances with Atlanta have seemingly stalled, and the Falcons have continued to interview more than a dozen other candidates.
If the Atlanta Falcons role doesn't work out for Belichick, he may need to wait until next year's coaching cycle to find a suitable opening. While there are three other teams with head coaching vacancies, Belichick hasn't been linked to any of them.
"I haven't spoken to one person who says Belichick has something else brewing," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said.
Some reports suggest that teams have been concerned about the organizational restructuring that would come with a Belichick hiring. With Belichick as head coach, many powerful figures in prominent positions would likely see their roles reduced. That provides a potential deal-breaker for a team like the Falcons, where team president Rich McKay and general manager Terry Fontenot are valued executives.
"And in talking to someone close to him, I don't get the sense he's trying to bulldoze a front office and make it his own," Folwer said. "Belichick is capable of working with new people. But as was told to me, he needs certain familiar figures to make the 'Belichick way' tick. That is where key figures such as Josh McDaniels, Joe Judge and Scott Pioli enter the fray."
Not too long ago, Tom Brady was expected to draw significant interest in free agency. Yet, even greatest quarterback in NFL history received few opportunities. Many teams likely regretted not pursuing Brady when they had the chance — the San Francisco 49ers surely did.
Only time will tell if Belichick produces the same regret for uninterested franchises.