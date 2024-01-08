NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick finally provides series of hints about Patriots future
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be on the outs, but he's willing to work with ownership if necessary.
By Mark Powell
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may very well be on the outs in the franchise he's considered his home for over two decades. Belichick had the worst year of his New England tenure in 2024. For the first time in a long time, neither he nor Robert Kraft commented on his future throughout the season.
New England dropped their final game at home against the New York Jets. It was the Jets first win over Belichick in their last 15 tries, perhaps a symbolic gesture that it was time for the future Hall of Famer to move on elsewhere.
At his end-of-season press conference, Belichick finally provided some hint as to where his head is at. Belichick and Kraft will eventually meet and decide upon the direction of the franchise, which will ultimately determine where Bill ends up.
“I’m under contact. I’m going to do what I always do, which is every day I come in, work as hard as I can to help the team in whatever way I can. So that’s what I’m going to continue to do. Today was kind of the wrap-up day for us with the players — we’ll have a meeting with them and then go from there," Belichick said, per Mike Reiss.
Bill Belichick open to Patriots hiring a GM, other changes
This is notable because Belichick rarely references his contract status, as he's never before been up against it as he is this offseason. Belichick was also asked about potentially relinquishing front office control, which is now something he is open to.
The first note by Rapoport does suggest that perhaps there is some wiggle room here after all. If Belichick is open to joining forces with a general manager above him, it would allow him to fully focus on coaching, rather than personnel changes and the like.
However, there's no guarantee Belichick's change of heart is enough for Kraft and Patriots ownership after a disastrous 2024 campaign.