NFL Rumors: Bills sign Chiefs spy, Vikings lock up Cousins top target, Kareem Hunt buzz
- Bills sign former Chiefs QB Shane Buechele
- Vikings make T.J. Hockenson highest-paid tight end in NFL history
- Dolphins could have interest in Kareem Hunt
NFL Rumors: Bills sign former Chiefs QB Shane Buechele to practice squad
The Buffalo Bills have signed QB Shane Buechele to the practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Buechele previously spent two seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad after going undrafted out of SMU in 2021. The Chiefs cut him on Tuesday.
Buechele will serve as captain of the Bills' practice squad offense. The 25-year-old put together a solid training camp and preseason with the Chiefs — completing 29-of-45 passes for 349 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions — but Andy Reid's team ultimately decided to roll with Blaine Gabbert, who has more NFL experience than Buechele.
Do not expect Buechele to see much action at all with the Bills' 53-man group. He's a break-in-case-of-emergency option, situated firmly behind superstar QB Josh Allen and his two backups, Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley. The latter suffered an elbow injury in the Bills' final preseason game and was subsequently moved to the injured reserve, but both Allens will take precedent over Buechele.
Buechele will continue to chip away at his NFL dreams on the practice squad. He made a compelling case for the QB2 job in Kansas City, and it's not like Kyle Allen has been ordained by higher powers to be Buffalo's primary backup. There's a path for Buechele to make an impression and work his way up the corporate ladder with a strong practice season in Buffalo.