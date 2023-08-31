NFL Rumors: Bills sign Chiefs spy, Vikings lock up Cousins top target, Kareem Hunt buzz
NFL Rumors: Vikings make T.J. Hockenson the NFL's highest-paid tight end
The Minnesota Vikings have officially made T.J. Hockenson the highest-paid tight end in NFL history with a four-year, $68.5 million contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. His $17.13 annual average and $42.5 million in guaranteed salary are positional records.
Hockenson arrived in Minnesota at the trade deadline last season. He played 10 games (seven starts) for his new franchise, accumulating 519 yards and three touchdowns on 60 receptions. He averaged 8.7 yards per catch with Minnesota, a stark decline from his 15.7 yards per catch in seven prior games with Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.
While the Vikings relied on Hockenson closer to the line of scrimmage, he's still capable of reeling off huge gains. He's a monster after the catch, all of 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds with a mean stiff arm and impressive open-field athleticism. On short-yard passes or in the red zone, Hockenson's size and deft hands have already cemented him as a favorite target of Kirk Cousins.
Minnesota now has two of the most expensive pass-catchers in the NFL between Hockenson and Justin Jefferson, who's in line for a historic extension of his own in the coming months. The Vikings also used a first-round pick on USC WR Jordan Addison, who should become fast friends with Cousins.
The Vikings finished second in the NFL in passing yards last season (4,818) and are well on their way to a similarly explosive offensive campaign in 2023.