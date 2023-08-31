NFL Rumors: Bills sign Chiefs spy, Vikings lock up Cousins top target, Kareem Hunt buzz
NFL Rumors: Dolphins could express interest in Kareem Hunt
The Miami Dolphins have been on the hunt for running back help all summer. First, it was Dalvin Cook. The Dolphins took a keen interest in Cook's services before he decided to sign with cross-division New York. Then it was Jonathan Taylor, but the Colts refused to negotiate in good faith.
Next in line could be free agent Kareem Hunt, who has been searching patiently for a new team after his contract with Cleveland expired. While Hunt is probably past his prime as a potential three-down workhorse, the Dolphins would be able to incorperate him into a deep RB room.
Hunt is a versatile offensive weapon, elusive on the ground and more than competent through the air. He's a great third-down and red zone option. He became fantasy football famous because he stole so many touchdowns from Nick Chubb in his Browns heyday. Hunt saw his role decrease considerably in 2022, however, with his touches (123), yards (468), and touchdowns (3) on the ground all reaching career lows for a healthy season.
Miami would presumably place Hunt in a timeshare with veteran Raheem Mostert. The Dolphins also roster Jeff Wilson Jr., but he was placed on IR due to a "midsection injury compounded by some finger issues," per head coach Mike McDaniel. Third-round pick De'Von Achane is also in the mix.
Hunt has visited with several teams in free agency, including the Colts, Vikings, and Saints. He's the most sought-after free agent left on the market, which means the Dolphins will have to offer a significant role and contract to convince him. Hunt could also value the opportunity to compete, which the Dolphins can deliver on.