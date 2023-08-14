NFL Rumors: 3 running backs Dolphins need to sign after missing on Dalvin Cook
The Miami Dolphins were rumored to have interest in Dalvin Cook, who ultimately signed with the division-rival Jets. Here are a few contingency plans worth exploring.
The Miami Dolphins want to make the leap to contention. One perceived area of weakness on the roster is running back, where veterans Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are expected to lead the way in 2023. The Dolphins were interested in free agent Dalvin Cook, but he spurned them for the division-rival New York Jets.
Now, the Dolphins must either make peace with the current RB depth chart or seek another veteran addition before the season begins. It could ultimately come down to the franchise’s confidence in third-round pick De’Von Achane, who rushed 14 times in Miami’s preseason opener against Atlanta.
The Dolphins lean heavily on Tua Tagovailoa and the passing game, but a potent ground attack is essential for any contender. No offense can be truly elite without balance and the Dolphins need short-yard playmakers to set the table for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the outside.
These RBs in particular should be of interest to the Dolphins as the team looks to finalize its roster ahead of opening day.
NFL Rumors: Miami Dolphins should sign Rex Burkhead
Rex Burkhead is on the tail end of his career at 33 years old, but he still appeared in 16 of 17 games for the Texans last season. He only accrued 26 rush attempts, but he set a career-high in receptions (37) on 51 targets. The veteran averaged 5.5 yards per reception.
That would be his primary utility in Miami. Burkhead would occupy the third or fourth spot on the depth chart, but he’s a grizzled vet with pass-catching ability who can produce on third downs. Letting Burkhead cut and slant across the middle of the field while Hill and Waddle book it up the sideline could prove fruitful. Tagovailoa needs pressure-relief valves near the line of scrimmage. That’s Burkhead.
On the surface, this wouldn’t really move the needle much for a Dolphins team looking to keep pace with New York and Buffalo in the AFC East. Burkhead averaged only 3.1 yards per carry with Houston last season and there’s a reason he’s still unsigned, even if the stingy RB market is a partial factor.
Even so, depth is important for any aspiring contender. Burkhead has a niche skill set that would allow him to carve out touches alongside and behind Miami’s lead backs, all while bringing nearly a decade of NFL experience to the locker room.