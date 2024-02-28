NFL rumors: Broncos QB interviews, Jets completely reliant on Aaron Rodgers, Buccaneers' embarrassing hotel policy
- If you play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, get ready to share your hotel room, baby!
- The Denver Broncos are looking at rookie quarterbacks, despite Russell Wilson's remarks.
- Mecole Hardman is probably now the most hated former New York Jets player of all time.
By John Buhler
NFL rumors: What QBs are the Denver Broncos talking to in Indianapolis?
It took one year of Russell Wilson's nonsense for Sean Payton to mentally move on from his inherited starting quarterback. While he wasn't doing high-knees in the middle of an airplane aisle on a transatlantic flight as the rest of his teammates tried to sleep, Wilson continued to look like a shell of himself with the Denver Broncos. They are entertaining the idea of drafting a quarterback this spring.
9News' Mike Klis reported that Denver is not only holding formal interviews with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, they are slated to speak with Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt. Denver may draft one of them.
For my money, McCarthy is not getting past the Broncos picking at No. 12. If he does, look for him to go to a hated divsion rival in the Las Vegas Raiders picking at No. 13, especially if they are unable to reunite Justin Fields with Luke Getsy in a blockbuster trade. Nix could be coming off the board earlier than expected. He is a lock to go in the first round. As for Penix or Pratt, that all remains to be seen.
Penix would probably be the sixth and final quarterback taken in the first round this spring. He is a great team leader and a proven college player, but age and injuries will probably knock him down a peg on some teams' boards. Pratt was a terrific player at Tulane, but he is probably a day-two pick at this point in time. Let's hope Denver doesn't draft another Drew Lock in the second round this year.
All I know is the Wilson's perceived job security is completely different than how Payton views it.