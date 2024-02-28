NFL rumors: Broncos QB interviews, Jets completely reliant on Aaron Rodgers, Buccaneers' embarrassing hotel policy
NFL rumors: Mecole Hardman says Aaron Rodgers owns New York Jets
There are a lot of players over the years New York Jets fans have hated. Most of them played for the New England Patriots. However, when it comes to one of their own, Mecole Hardman is creeping his way right up there with Zach Wilson. The former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver signed for big money in free agency last year. It did not work out for him and he went back to the Chiefs mid-season.
While speaking to Ryan Clark on the Pivot Podcast, Hardman had the worst things to say about Nathaniel Hackett's offense, and how Aaron Rodgers was meant to cover up all of their inherent deficiencies.
"You just got a new (offensive) coaching staff that came in and there’s no standard there. Everybody does what they want to do. Granted, the defense has more of a stabilized standard with the coaching staff on that side, so the defense has a standard. But the offense is just like, 'We’ll just figure it out. It’s Aaron’s show. Let Aaron do what Aaron does.' Then when Aaron goes down, it’s like we don’t know what to do."
Keep in mind that Hackett couldn't hack it in his previous role as the Denver Broncos head coach.
While I understand that Hardman got beat out by a rookie during his lone year with the Jets, living well should be the best revenge. Hardman is about to hit free agency again after catching the game-winning pass from Patrick Mahomes in overtime to thwart the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. The problem here is he seems to be punching down on a lowly Jets franchise that never takes flight.
As long as Rodgers can play halfway decently, Gang Green can contend for a playoff spot. However, the AFC is incredibly deep and head coach Robert Saleh's seat isn't cooling down. As outlined by Hardman, the Jets have a strong defensive identity, but its offense is suspect at best. Hackett has had success as a coordinator in this league, but his last two seasons of coaching have been dreadful.
Bill Belichick might be welcomed back in Florham Park before Hardman is, if we are being honest.